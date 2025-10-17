Menu Content

Presidential Chief of Staff Meets Polish Defense Minister to Boost Defense Industry Cooperation

Written: 2025-10-21 09:26:18Updated: 2025-10-21 12:01:46

Photo : YONHAP News

The presidential office's top official met with the Polish government to discuss defense cooperation. 

Presidential chief of staff Kang Hoon-sik, who is currently visiting Europe to promote defense industry cooperation, shared on X on Monday that he'd held talks with Polish Deputy Prime Minister and Minister of National Defence Władysław Kosiniak-Kamysz.

As President Lee Jae Myung’s special envoy for strategic economic cooperation, Kang shared that he'd talked with the Polish defense minister to discuss expanding bilateral defense and economic cooperation.

Kang emphasized Lee’s strong commitment to South Korea–Poland relations and expressed Lee’s hope to elevate the strategic partnership to a new level during his tenure.

Kosiniak-Kamysz also posted on X that the discussion had focused on defense industry cooperation, technology transfer and the supply of equipment for the Polish military.

Kang departed on Sunday to visit several European countries targeted for defense cooperation.

At departure, Kang stated that he would make every effort to position South Korea among the top four global defense industry powerhouses.
