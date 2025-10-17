Exports Fall 7.8% in First 20 Days of October

Photo : YONHAP News

South Korean exports decreased by nearly eight percent in the first 20 days of October from the same period of last year.Preliminary figures announced by the Korea Customs Service on Tuesday showed that exports fell seven-point-eight percent from 2024 to 30-point-one billion U.S. dollars.Average daily exports, however, increased by nine-point-seven percent, accounting for the fact that 2025 included five fewer working days than the same period of 2024 due to the extended Chuseok holiday.Semiconductor shipments rose 20-point-two percent to eight-point-five billion dollars while passenger cars plunged 25 percent due to U.S. tariffs.Exports to the United States dropped nearly 25 percent from a year earlier, and shipments to Taiwan jumped 58-point-one percent driven by strong semiconductor exports.Imports during the same period decreased by two-point-three percent to 33 billion dollars, resulting in a trade deficit of two-point-eight billion dollars.