Top Security Adviser Meets NATO Deputy Chief to Discuss Defense Cooperation, Partnership

Photo : YONHAP News

South Korea's top security aide met with the deputy chief of the North Atlantic Treaty Organization(NATO) to reinforce the nation's partnership with the intergovernmental alliance.The presidential office said in a news release Tuesday that National Security Adviser Wi Sung-lac met with Radmila Shekerinska, NATO's deputy secretary general, on Monday afternoon.Shekerinska is visiting South Korea to attend the Seoul International Aerospace and Defense Exhibition 2025, an international aerospace and defense trade exhibition.During the meeting, Wi said that South Korea hopes to strengthen its partnership with NATO, noting that the security of Europe and the Atlantic is increasingly interconnected with that of the Indo-Pacific region.Shekerinska voiced agreement and said she also hopes to deepen the South Korea–NATO partnership, highlighting the need for additional cooperation in the defense industry sector and pledging active support.Both sides also shared their assessments of recent developments on the Korean Peninsula and Russia's war against Ukraine.They agreed to continue collaborating on those issues, including expanding the sharing of information.