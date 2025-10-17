President Lee Urges Police to Build Trusted Investigation System

Photo : YONHAP News

President Lee Jae Myung asked the police to innovate and evolve to earn the public’s trust continuously.Speaking at the 80th Police Day ceremony at the National Police Agency on Tuesday, Lee emphasized that the sole basis for the police’s exercise of public authority is the trust of the people.The president called on the police to build a system the public can rely on by enhancing accountability, fairness and professionalism in investigations, especially as the nation prepares for the phased expansion of the autonomous police system and the separation of investigative and indictment powers.Lee urged the police to become a “smart" force capable of proactively addressing new threats such as drugs, voice phishing and deepfakes.He also stressed the importance of strengthening both interagency and international cooperation and applying advanced AI to crime prevention, pledging that the government would support related institutional improvements.