Menu Content

Search

Korean
Search

English

About KBS Go to KBS
Go Top

Economy

Kakao Founder Acquitted of Stock Manipulation in SM Entertainment Acquisition

Written: 2025-10-21 13:27:56Updated: 2025-10-21 15:04:12

Kakao Founder Acquitted of Stock Manipulation in SM Entertainment Acquisition

Photo : YONHAP News

Kakao Corporation founder Kim Beom-su has been acquitted of stock manipulation. 

The Seoul Southern District Court determined that Kim had not violated the Capital Markets Act during the company's acquisition of SM Entertainment in 2023. Former Kakao Chief Investment Officer Bae Jae-hyun, the company itself and subsidiary Kakao Entertainment were also acquitted. 

Prosecutors had argued that Kim and other Kakao executives had inflated the share prices of K-pop powerhouse SM Entertainment to obstruct a takeover by HYBE, the parent company of BTS agency BigHit Music.

Hybe eventually suspended the bid, allowing Kakao and its subsidiary to jointly secure a controlling stake of nearly 40 percent in SM.

The court said the prosecution's evidence made it difficult to conclude that a scheme to manipulate SM shares had taken place.

It said Kakao's buy order, in consideration of the time gap and method of purchase, differed significantly from a stock price manipulation order, making it difficult to prove an intent to inflate SM Entertainment's price to above its market value.

Prosecutors, who earlier sought a 15-year sentence for Kim, are set to review a possible appeal.
List

Editor's Pick

Close

This website uses cookies and other technology to enhance quality of service. Continuous usage of the website will be considered as giving consent to the application of such technology and the policy of KBS. For further details >