2025 Population and Housing Census Kicks Off Wednesday

The national Population and Housing Census, which takes place every five years, will begin on Wednesday.The Ministry of Data and Statistics announced that the 2025 census will be conducted from October 22 through November 18, using a “combination” sampling method that will gather information from five million, or 20 percent, of South Korea's households.Those selected to participate will receive a notice by mail and can take the survey on the national census website(census.go.kr) or over the phone.Population and Housing Census enumerators will visit designated households that fail to participate by the end of October.The census, which targets all Koreans as well as foreign nationals who have resided in the country for more than three months, will be available in 20 languages aside from Korean, with counselors specializing in English, Chinese and Vietnamese, among others, on standby to assist with both online and phone-based surveys.As this year marks the 100th anniversary of the Population and Housing Census, Minister of Data and Statistics Ahn Hyung-jun expressed hope for active participation and accurate responses so that the results will translate into policies that best benefit the public.