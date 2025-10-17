Lee Apologizes for Inconvenience during Med School Quota Hike Crisis

Photo : YONHAP News

President Lee Jae Myung apologized to the South Korean people for inconvenience brought on by the medical community's 20-month strike.At the start of a Cabinet meeting on Tuesday, Lee said the public had experienced indescribable damage after former President Yoon Suk Yeol pushed ahead with the quota hike without sufficient policy consideration or consultation, prompting the collective action.Lee thanked the medical professionals, emergency personnel and government officials for their hard work during the medical crisis, then urged ministries to prepare a road map to bolster regional public health care based on communication, participation and trust.The president, however, emphasized the need for logical health care reform through public discussion, pushing forward in a stable and sustainable manner and building social resolve by fostering personnel with a systematic and scientific approach.On Monday, the administration lifted the nation's "serious" health care crisis alert, declaring an end to the emergency health care system amid the crisis.