Seoul Breaks Ground on Nodeul 'Global Art Island'

Photo : YONHAP News

Anchor: Nodeul Island, in the middle of the Han River in Seoul, is set to undergo a major transformation for the first time in more than 50 years. The Seoul Metropolitan Government held a groundbreaking ceremony on Tuesday, kicking off construction that will eventually turn the artificial island into a hub of arts and culture.Rosyn Park reports.Report: Nodeul Island, originally a sandy beach, was artificially made into an island in the middle of the Han River in 1917, during the Japanese colonial period.In the 1970s, after plans to turn the island into an amusement park fell through, it was left unattended for decades.In 2006, an initiative to redevelop the island as a Han River art space collapsed after Seoul underwent a mayoral transition. It now houses cafes, restaurants and a performance venue.After more than 50 years of ups and downs, the Seoul Metropolitan Government decided to transform Nodeul Island into a so-called global art island that will house a cultural complex for exhibitions and performances.It will also get a new promenade and water garden, as well as a floating skyway and observation deck.The overall design of the project was undertaken by Thomas Heatherwick, founder of the acclaimed London-based Heatherwick Studio, who won Seoul's international competition.In particular, Heatherwick's design, Soundscape, is known for its depiction of Korean mountains in an aerial garden, merging well with the city government's plan to preserve the island’s biodiversity.The transformation will cost about 370 billion won, or roughly 259 million U.S. dollars, and is slated to be complete in 2028.Rosyn Park, KBS World Radio News.