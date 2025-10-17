Stocks Hit Record High for 5th Consecutive Day

Photo : YONHAP News

Seoul shares continued their upward momentum for the fifth consecutive day on Tuesday to close at a record high, supported by strong performance in the automotive sector.The benchmark Korea Composite Stock Price Index(KOSPI) gained nine-point-15 points, or zero-point-24 percent, on Tuesday to close at three-thousand-823-point-84.The main bourse has been on a strong run since last Wednesday, fueled by optimism surrounding the news of “substantial” progress on South Korea’s 350 billion dollar trade deal with the United States and easing trade tensions between the U.S. and China.Semiconductor shares took a breather as Samsung Electronics slipped zero-point-61 percent, while SK hynix dropped one-point-34 percent, both ending their four-day streaks.Automotive shares closed higher, with Hyundai Motor rising three-point-43 percent while its affiliate Kia Motors climbed one-point-14 percent.The tech-heavy KOSDAQ lost three-point-27 points, or zero-point-37 percent, to close at 872-point-50.The South Korean won weakened against the U.S. dollar by eight-point-six won to trade at one-thousand-427-point-eight won as of 3:30 p.m.