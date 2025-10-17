Trump Expects Trade Deal with China during Summit in S. Korea

Photo : YONHAP News

Anchor: U.S. President Donald Trump has expressed optimism about reaching a trade deal with China by the end of the month, highlighting that the United States has already secured “fair” agreements with South Korea, Japan and the European Union(EU). Speaking at the White House on Monday during a meeting with Australian Prime Minister Anthony Albanese, Trump stated that he has a strong relationship with Chinese President Xi Jinping and expects to meet with him in South Korea in the coming weeks.Kim Bum-soo has more.Report: U.S. President Donald Trump said he expects a trade deal with China, reaffirming that he will meet with Chinese President Xi Jinping in South Korea next week.[Sound bite: U.S. President Donald Trump]"I think when we finish our meetings in South Korea, China and I will have a really fair and really great trade deal together."Trump was speaking to reporters after meeting with Australian Prime Minister Anthony Albanese on Monday.[Sound bite: U.S. President Donald Trump]"So, I think we're going to end up having a fantastic deal with China. It's going to be a great trade deal. It's going to be fantastic for both countries, and it's going to be fantastic for the entire world. Thank you very much, thank you."Trump and the Australian prime minister signed a rare earths and critical minerals agreement in the wake of China's decision to tighten its global supply.[Sound bite: U.S. President Donald Trump]"Saying you're going to pay a 158, 157 percent tariff is a nicer way of saying that we don't want to do business with you. And if they don't do business with us, I think China is in big trouble. I'll be honest with you."Trump is scheduled to arrive in South Korea next week ahead of the Asia-Pacific Economic Cooperation summit set to take place in Gyeongju.Seoul and Washington are still working on arranging the details of a trade deal they reached in July, seeking to finalize an accord at least by Trump's visit.At that time, the Trump administration agreed to reduce its reciprocal tariffs on South Korea from 25 to 15 percent in exchange for Seoul's pledge for investment worth 350 billion dollars.Kim Bum-soo, KBS World Radio News.