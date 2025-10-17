Seoul Vows Close Cooperation with Japan’s New Prime Minister

Photo : YONHAP News

South Korea’s foreign ministry will work closely with Japan’s incoming government following the election of Sanae Takaichi as the country’s first female prime minister.Spokesperson Lee Jae-woong said in a briefing on Tuesday that Seoul aims to maintain the “positive momentum” in bilateral relations and continue cooperating with Tokyo to strengthen ties.He described South Korea and Japan as “neighbors sharing similar positions amid shifting geopolitical and trade dynamics,” emphasizing the need for “future-oriented cooperation.”The government is expected to send a congratulatory message to Takaichi soon as a first step toward communication.Takaichi, a conservative from Japan’s ruling Liberal Democratic Party, has been known for hawkish remarks on historical and territorial issues and for regularly visiting the Yasukuni Shrine, which honors convicted war criminals.Her leadership could test the fragile progress in Seoul-Tokyo relations achieved under President Lee Jae Myung’s administration.