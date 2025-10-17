Gov’t to Restrict Vehicle Access Within 200 Meters of Test Sites on College Exam Day

Photo : YONHAP News

Vehicles will be barred from coming within 200 meters of college entrance exam sites on November 13, the nationwide date of the test.The education ministry announced during a Cabinet meeting on Tuesday that it would take a number of measures to ensure the smooth and secure administration of the annual College Scholastic Ability Test, known in Korean as the Suneung, including tighter traffic control and additional test paper security.Students arriving by car will need to walk from the drop-off zone, and government offices and major companies have been asked to delay work hours until 10 a.m. to ease congestion.Extra subway trains will run in the Seoul metropolitan area from 6 a.m. to 8:10 a.m., and emergency transport vehicles will be stationed along key routes.Flights, helicopter operations and military drills will be suspended during the English listening test from 1:10 p.m. to 1:35 p.m. to prevent noise disruptions.The ministry said all 17 regional education offices will complete safety inspections of test centers by October 31 and will review earthquake response systems to ensure stability during the exam.