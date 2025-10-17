Int'l Consultative Body Led by Korean Police to Launch on Thurs.

Photo : YONHAP News

An international consultative body led by the Korean National Police Agency(KNPA) and comprising nine nations in the Asia-Pacific region will launch operations on Thursday.According to the police agency on Tuesday, the launch will coincide with the International Police Summit, which runs through Friday in Seoul.With the envisioned body, the KNPA aims to share intelligence, as well as conduct joint operations and rescue efforts, with Asia-Pacific governments, including those of Cambodia and Thailand, to tackle fraud and scams in Northeast Asia.International policing bodies such as Interpol and police chiefs from Southeast Asia will also take part in the consultative organization.Earlier on Monday, the KNPA is said to have conveyed to its Cambodian counterpart the need to eventually set up a “Korean Desk” in Cambodia to better respond to reported crimes involving Korean nationals.Earlier, after Seoul and Phnom Penh agreed to operate a joint task force focused on such crimes, the KNPA’s initial plan to establish a “Korean Desk” in Cambodia's coastal city of Sihanoukville was effectively scrapped.