Gov't to Issue 'Caution-Level' Crowd Safety Alert for Halloween

Written: 2025-10-21 18:51:57Updated: 2025-10-21 19:10:23

Photo : YONHAP News

The government will issue a crowd safety alert at the "caution" level as an effort to prevent accidents at venues in major areas during the Halloween period.

During a Cabinet meeting chaired by President Lee Jae Myung on Tuesday, Interior Minister Yun Ho-jung said thorough safety management measures are necessary for zones including the Hongdae and Itaewon areas of Seoul, where masses are expected to flock for the Halloween festivities.

Yun said the government had decided to issue the “caution” level for the first time to raise public awareness and to concentrate the capabilities of related agencies.

For ten days, starting on Friday, the interior ministry and regional governments will check whether safety measures are properly in place at 29 high-density risk locations.

The government will also deploy field management support personnel to 12 key areas, including Itaewon, Hongdae and Seoul's Gangnam District, as well as Busan’s Seomyeon area and Dongseong-ro Street in Daegu.

At the Cabinet meeting, Lee instructed police to prevent accidents during the Halloween period.
