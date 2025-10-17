APEC Finance Ministers' Meeting Adopts 'Incheon Plan'

Photo : YONHAP News

The 21 member states of the Asia-Pacific Economic Cooperation unanimously adopted a joint statement and its new “Incheon Plan” at the 32nd APEC Finance Ministers’ Meeting in Incheon on Tuesday.The “Incheon Plan” sets out topics that will be discussed at the finance ministers’ meeting for the next five years.In the plan, member states agreed on “accessibility and opportunity for all” as the theme of the meeting, expanding previously sporadic discussions of financial inclusivity.Specifically, the plan aims to address financial gaps that hamper small businesses’ growth and expand accessibility to financial services and economic opportunities.The finance ministry said it expects that future meetings will not limit their focus to growth, instead taking a more inclusive approach.In the joint statement, participants stressed the need for cooperation in artificial intelligence(AI) infrastructure, development of related talent and support for the AI ecosystem.