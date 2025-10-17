Menu Content

Search

Korean
Search

English

About KBS Go to KBS
Go Top

International

Japan's New PM Calls S. Korea 'Important Neighbor'

Written: 2025-10-22 08:10:30Updated: 2025-10-22 15:42:40

Japan's New PM Calls S. Korea 'Important Neighbor'

Photo : YONHAP News

Newly appointed Japanese Prime Minister Sanae Takaichi called South Korea an "important neighbor" and vital partner in addressing shared global challenges, emphasizing that the significance of bilateral relations is “now greater than ever.”

During her first news conference since taking office at the prime minister's official residence on Tuesday evening, Takaichi addressed her views on Seoul-Tokyo ties amid mixed hopes and concerns in South Korea regarding her appointment.

Japan’s first female prime minister said she plans to develop relations with South Korea in a “future-oriented and stable manner,” building on the foundation established by previous governments.

She added that she hopes to meet with President Lee Jae Myung.

Takaichi underscored the importance of trilateral cooperation among Japan, South Korea and the United States, particularly on security and economic issues related to North Korea.

Addressing concerns that her leadership could strain bilateral ties, Takaichi expressed her personal appreciation for South Korean culture, saying she enjoys South Korean dried seaweed, or gim, uses South Korean cosmetics and watches South Korean dramas.
List

Editor's Pick

Close

This website uses cookies and other technology to enhance quality of service. Continuous usage of the website will be considered as giving consent to the application of such technology and the policy of KBS. For further details >