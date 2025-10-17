Presidential Chief of Staff Delivers Letter from Lee to Romanian Prime Minister

Photo : YONHAP News

The head of the presidential office met with Romania's prime minister during a European tour aimed at promoting defense industry cooperation.Presidential chief of staff Kang Hoon-sik, serving as President Lee Jae Myung’s special envoy for strategic economic cooperation, shared on X on Tuesday that he'd visited Romanian Prime Minister Ilie Bolojan and shared a personal letter from Lee.Kang said Lee had expressed in the letter his willingness to strengthen the two nations' relationship by expanding economic cooperation beyond defense exports.Kang highlighted that this year marks the 35th anniversary of diplomatic relations between South Korea and Romania, highlighting his personal connection to the European nation through his previous role as chair of the South Korea–Romania parliamentary friendship association and his admiration for Romanian gymnast Nadia Comaneci’s performance at the 1988 Summer Olympics in Seoul.During the visit, Bolojan responded that he respected South Korea for overcoming past challenges to grow into a major economic power.Kang emphasized that South Korea views Romania as not only an export market, but also a long-term partner for shared growth in the decades to come.