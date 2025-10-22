JCS: N. Korea Fires Short-Range Ballistic Missiles from North Hwanghae Province

Photo : YONHAP News

South Korea’s Joint Chiefs of Staff(JCS) said North Korea had fired short-range ballistic missiles from its southern region on Wednesday morning.The JCS stated that the South Korean military detected multiple projectiles, believed to be short-range ballistic missiles, launched from the Chunghwa area of North Hwanghae Province in a northeasterly direction at approximately 8:10 a.m.The JCS said that the missiles flew about 350 kilometers, adding it is currently analyzing details of the launch along with the United States.The JCS stated that the South Korean military has reinforced its monitoring and vigilance in preparation for additional launches and is sharing information with the United States and Japan while maintaining a full defense posture.It was the North’s first ballistic missile launch since the inauguration of the Lee Jae Myung administration in early June.It marks the North’s fifth ballistic missile provocation this year and the first in 167 days since its last launch on May 8.The launch comes just days ahead of the Asia-Pacific Economic Cooperation summit in Gyeongju, which will bring U.S. President Donald Trump and Chinese President Xi Jinping to South Korea.