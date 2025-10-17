Policy Chief: One or Two Issues Remain Contested in S. Korea-US Trade Negotiations

Photo : YONHAP News

The top office's director of national policy said that though South Korea and the United States have narrowed their differences on many issues in trade negotiations, one or two matters remain as points of strong disagreement.Policy chief Kim Yong-beom made the statement on Wednesday morning at Incheon International Airport before departing for Washington alongside Minister of Trade, Industry and Resources Kim Jung-kwan.Kim said the delegation is again departing for the U.S., just days after returning from a previous trip, to reach a resolution on one or two remaining issues in a manner that serves South Korea’s national interests.Regarding speculation that the government might release a document ahead of the Asia-Pacific Economic Cooperation(APEC) summit reflecting only previously agreed-upon items, Kim emphasized that Seoul is not considering signing a partial memorandum of understanding.The policy chief said that any outcome must reflect complete agreement and that signing a partial deal would not be acceptable, signaling that the government intends to push for a package deal rather than a partial agreement timed to the APEC summit.