Presidential Office Holds Emergency Security Meeting after N. Korea's Missile Launch

Photo : YONHAP News

The presidential office held an emergency security meeting on Wednesday following North Korea’s launch of multiple ballistic missiles.The top office said in a press release that the Office of National Security convened the meeting with representatives from the defense ministry and the Joint Chiefs of Staff to assess the situation.The presidential office said that the National Security Office had been monitoring North Korea’s missile launches in real time and reporting updates to President Lee Jae Myung.During the security meeting, attendees reviewed the government and military’s response measures and evaluated the situation's potential impact on the Korean Peninsula.The presidential office added that the government will continue to closely monitor North Korea’s activities, including the possibility of additional missile launches.Earlier, the Joint Chiefs of Staff said that the South Korean military detected multiple projectiles, believed to be short-range ballistic missiles, launched from the Chunghwa area of North Hwanghae Province in a northeasterly direction around 8:10 a.m.