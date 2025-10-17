Senate-Approved US Defense Policy Act Stipulates Maintenance of USFK Size

Photo : YONHAP News

A defense bill that recently passed the U.S. Senate stipulates the maintenance of U.S. troops on the Korean Peninsula.The National Defense Authorization Act, the text of which was uploaded to the congressional website on Wednesday, states that its earmarked funds may not be used to reduce the U.S. forces stationed in South Korea to below 28-thousand-500 troops.The recommendation follows the Donald Trump administration's hint at a possible troop reduction or adjustment of the force's role in the region.Once the act is finalized by Congress, it is expected to serve as the basis to keep the administration in check should it attempt to downsize forces in South Korea without prior consultation.The legislation also bars its budget from funding the transfer of wartime operational control from Washington to Seoul until the defense secretary submits certification to Congress that doing so is in the United States' interests and that sufficient consultation with South Korea has taken place.