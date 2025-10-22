N. Korea Fires Multiple Short-Range Ballistic Missiles Ahead of APEC

Photo : YONHAP News

Anchor: North Korea fired multiple short-range ballistic missiles on Wednesday morning, just days ahead of the Asia-Pacific Economic Cooperation summit in Gyeongju. It marks the North’s first ballistic missile provocation in five months.Kim In-kyung has this report.Report: North Korea launched short-range ballistic missiles from its southern region on Wednesday morning.South Korea’s Joint Chiefs of Staff(JCS) said the military had detected multiple projectiles, which is believed to be short-range ballistic missiles, launched from the Chunghwa area of North Hwanghae Province in a northeasterly direction at approximately 8:10 a.m.The JCS said that the missiles flew about 350 kilometers, adding that it is currently analyzing details of the launch alongside the United States.The missiles reportedly fell inland, in the eastern North Hamgyong Province, rather than in the East Sea.The JCS stated that the South Korean military has reinforced its monitoring and vigilance in preparation for additional launches and is sharing information with the United States and Japan while maintaining a full defense posture.The action was the North’s first ballistic missile launch since the inauguration of the Lee Jae Myung administration in early June.It also marks the North’s fifth ballistic missile provocation this year and the first in 167 days since its last launch on May 8.The demonstration comes just days ahead of the Asia-Pacific Economic Cooperation summit in Gyeongju, which will bring U.S. President Donald Trump and Chinese President Xi Jinping to South Korea.North Korea unveiled its new Hwasong-20 intercontinental ballistic missile, capable of striking the U.S. mainland, during a massive military parade earlier this month as it seeks to be recognized as a nuclear power.The presidential office immediately held an emergency security meeting to assess the situation, with representatives from the defense ministry and the JCS.Kim In-kyung, KBS World Radio News.