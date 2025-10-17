Menu Content

Economy

Georgia Governor to Meet Hyundai, LG After Detention of South Korean Workers

Written: 2025-10-22 17:31:11Updated: 2025-10-22 19:21:32

Georgia Governor to Meet Hyundai, LG After Detention of South Korean Workers

Photo : YONHAP News

Georgia Governor Brian Kemp will arrive in Seoul on Thursday to meet with major Korean investors following last month’s mass detention of Korean workers at a Hyundai-LG battery plant in his state.

Kemp is scheduled to meet Hyundai Motor Group Executive Vice Chair Jang Jae-hoon on Thursday to discuss the aftermath of the incident and reaffirm the companies’ seven-point-six billion-dollar investment and hiring plans. 

The two will continue their discussion over dinner the following day, when Kemp will also meet LG Energy Solution CEO and Executive President Kim Dong-myung to review ongoing construction and discuss follow-up safety and labor measures.

U.S. immigration authorities detained more than 300 South Korean workers last month following a raid of an under-construction Hyundai-LG joint battery plant in Georgia, halting operations for over a week.

Kemp is expected to assure executives of his state’s commitment to facilitating continued investment and support at the site.

He will also meet SK On CEO Lee Seok-hee, whose company operates two battery plants in Georgia, to discuss further cooperation and expansion opportunities.
