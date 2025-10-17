FTC Revises Consumer Dispute Standard, Allowing Restaurants to Charge Up to 40% Cancellation Fees

Photo : YONHAP News

A proposed policy revision would allow restaurants to charge those who cancel orders up to 40 percent of their food's original cost.In an administrative notice issued Wednesday, the Fair Trade Commission said it had put a draft revision of its Criteria for Settlement of Consumer Disputes up for public comment until Nov. 11.The revision raises the cap on reservation deposits from its current ten percent to 40 percent, and fine dining restaurants will be able to set the maximum cancellation charge at 40 percent of the order.The revisions also apply to eight other types of business, such as wedding venues, lodging, overseas travel, transportation and sports facilities.Wedding halls, which currently charge around 35 percent of a reservation's total cost for cancellation, will be able to charge 40 percent for cancellations made ten to 29 days before the wedding, 50 percent for those submitted one to nine days before and 70 percent for same-day no-shows.