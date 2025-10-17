Seoul Shares Climb to Record High

Photo : YONHAP News

South Korean stocks extended their winning streak to a sixth consecutive day, closing at a record high on Wednesday despite renewed concerns about global trade tensions.The benchmark Korea Composite Stock Price Index(KOSPI) rose 59-point-84 points, or one-point-56 percent, on Wednesday to close at three-thousand-883-point-68.The main bourse opened lower due to renewed uncertainty surrounding the upcoming U.S.-China summit but rebounded strongly in the afternoon, driven by solid performances in the semiconductor, automotive, battery and biotech sectors.Among the winners were LG Chem and LG Energy Solution, surging 13 percent and four percent, respectively.Samsung Electronics rose one-point-13 percent to 98-thousand-600 won, and SK hynix edged up zero-point-54 percent to 481-thousand-500 won.The tech-heavy KOSDAQ rose six-point-65 points, or zero-point-76 percent, to close at 879-point-15.The South Korean won weakened against the U.S. dollar by two won to trade at one-thousand-429-point-eight won as of 3:30 p.m.