Chinese Personnel Seen on Yellow Sea Structure, Raising Security Concerns

Chinese personnel have been spotted for the first time on a maritime structure installed in the provisional measures zone of the Yellow Sea.Photos released Wednesday, ahead of a National Assembly audit, by lawmaker Yi Byeong-jin appear to show five people on the steel platform known as the Shenlan 2, one of whom wore a wet suit and oxygen tanks—equipment Lee noted was atypical for fish farming.Lee said that the presence of speedboats and diving gear suggests the structure is being used for purposes beyond ordinary fishing operations.Lee, a Democratic Party member and Beijing University-trained legal scholar, said the installation could mirror China’s South China Sea strategy, which aims to gradually assert territorial control.He urged the government to respond with reciprocal action, noting that budget requests for related research and counter-structures were previously cut during parliamentary review.Lee said China would not withdraw unless South Korea acted decisively, warning that Seoul risks missing the “golden time” to defend its maritime sovereignty.