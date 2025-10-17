Special Counsel Summons Ex-PPP Floor Leader Choo Kyung-ho in Martial Law Investigation

Photo : YONHAP News

A team investigating the December 3 martial law declaration has summoned the former People Power Party floor leader for questioning about whether he obstructed a parliamentary vote to lift the decree.The special counsel’s office said Wednesday that former People Power Party floor leader Choo Kyung-ho has been asked to appear but has requested schedule adjustments due to his parliamentary duties.The team said it has completed interviews with several key witnesses and is weighing whether to treat some PPP lawmakers as coconspirators.Choo stands accused of changing the location of a vote to repeal martial law multiple times, at former president Yoon Suk Yeol's request, to prevent lawmakers from attending.Assistant counselor Park Ji-young said the investigation would determine whether to seek Choo’s pretrial detention after reviewing evidence and testimony.Meanwhile, the team plans to reexamine statements and evidence regarding former Justice Minister Park Sung-jae, whose detention the court previously ruled against, as part of a broader effort to establish whether senior officials knowingly violated the Constitution.