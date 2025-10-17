Menu Content

Search

Korean
Search

English

About KBS Go to KBS
Go Top

Inter-Korea

N. Korea Says It Tested New Hypersonic Projectiles

Written: 2025-10-23 08:23:20Updated: 2025-10-23 19:07:13

N. Korea Says It Tested New Hypersonic Projectiles

Photo : YONHAP News

North Korea said that it had successfully tested new hypersonic projectiles in its latest missile tests.

The North’s state-run Korean Central News Agency(KCNA) reported Thursday that two hypersonic projectiles launched from Ryokpho District in Pyongyang toward the northeast accurately struck a target in Orang County of North Hamgyong Province.

North Korean leader Kim Jong-un was not present at the test, which was carried out by the country’s Missile Administration.

KCNA did not specify the name or model of the new missile system.

The agency said the test was conducted as part of efforts to enhance the sustainability and effectiveness of the North’s strategic deterrence under its defense capability development program.

The report came a day after South Korea’s Joint Chiefs of Staff said it detected North Korea firing multiple short-range missiles from the Chunghwa area of North Hwanghae Province in a northeasterly direction at approximately 8:10 a.m. Wednesday, with the projectiles flying about 350 kilometers.
List

Editor's Pick

Close

This website uses cookies and other technology to enhance quality of service. Continuous usage of the website will be considered as giving consent to the application of such technology and the policy of KBS. For further details >