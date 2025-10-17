N. Korea Says It Tested New Hypersonic Projectiles

Photo : YONHAP News

North Korea said that it had successfully tested new hypersonic projectiles in its latest missile tests.The North’s state-run Korean Central News Agency(KCNA) reported Thursday that two hypersonic projectiles launched from Ryokpho District in Pyongyang toward the northeast accurately struck a target in Orang County of North Hamgyong Province.North Korean leader Kim Jong-un was not present at the test, which was carried out by the country’s Missile Administration.KCNA did not specify the name or model of the new missile system.The agency said the test was conducted as part of efforts to enhance the sustainability and effectiveness of the North’s strategic deterrence under its defense capability development program.The report came a day after South Korea’s Joint Chiefs of Staff said it detected North Korea firing multiple short-range missiles from the Chunghwa area of North Hwanghae Province in a northeasterly direction at approximately 8:10 a.m. Wednesday, with the projectiles flying about 350 kilometers.