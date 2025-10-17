Menu Content

Search

Korean
Search

English

About KBS Go to KBS
Go Top

International

Finance Minister: S. Korea, US Focusing on Structure of $350 Bln Investment, Not Swap

Written: 2025-10-23 09:17:41Updated: 2025-10-23 09:20:20

Finance Minister: S. Korea, US Focusing on Structure of $350 Bln Investment, Not Swap

Photo : Yonhap / Finance Ministry

Finance Minister Koo Yun-cheol said South Korea and the United States are focusing on the structure of Seoul’s 350 billion dollar investment pledge in the U.S., rather than on a currency swap.

In an interview with Bloomberg TV released Wednesday night, Koo said South Korea is prioritizing the creation of a balanced investment package that combines direct investments, loans and guarantees in the ongoing negotiations.

Koo emphasized that whether a currency swap is necessary will depend on the final structure of the investment plan.

He also said U.S. Treasury Secretary Scott Bessent and the U.S. government fully understand the potential risks and impacts on South Korea’s foreign exchange market if the entire 350 billion dollar investment were to be paid up-front.

Regarding the recent weakness of the Korean won against the U.S. dollar, Koo said it reflects uncertainties stemming from prolonged tariff negotiations, adding that once those issues are resolved, the uncertainties are expected to ease.
List

Editor's Pick

Close

This website uses cookies and other technology to enhance quality of service. Continuous usage of the website will be considered as giving consent to the application of such technology and the policy of KBS. For further details >