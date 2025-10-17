Menu Content

US Condemns N. Korea's Missile Launches, Calls for Restraint

Written: 2025-10-23 09:46:38Updated: 2025-10-23 09:48:44

Photo : YONHAP News

The United States has condemned North Korea’s latest ballistic missile launches, urging the North to refrain from further “unlawful” and “destabilizing” actions.

A U.S. Department of War official issued the statement following North Korea’s launch of multiple short-range ballistic missiles Wednesday morning.

The official said the U.S. is aware of North Korea's ballistic missile launches, closely monitoring and consulting with South Korea, Japan and other regional allies and partners.

While assessing that the latest missile launches do not pose an immediate threat to U.S. personnel, territory or its allies, the official reaffirmed the United States' “ironclad” commitment to the defense of South Korea and Japan.

South Korea’s Joint Chiefs of Staff reported Wednesday that it detected North Korea firing multiple short-range missiles from the Chunghwa area of North Hwanghae Province toward the northeast at approximately 8:10 a.m., with the projectiles flying about 350 kilometers.
