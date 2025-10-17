National Security Adviser Visits Japan following Launch of Takaichi Administration

Photo : YONHAP News

National Security Adviser Wi Sung-lac visited Japan to meet senior officials following the launch of a new Cabinet under newly-appointed Japanese Prime Minister Sanae Takaichi.The presidential office said on Wednesday that during his two-day trip, which began Tuesday, Wi met with Ichikawa Keiichi, director-general of Japan’s National Security Secretariat, as well as other senior officials and political figures.The visit, shortly after Japan’s new prime minister took office, aimed to maintain positive momentum in bilateral relations under the new cabinet.The top office added that Wi and Japanese officials shared views on the importance of ensuring stable Seoul-Tokyo ties under the new administration.They also agreed to continue communication and cooperation not only between the two governments but also through parliamentary and private-sector channels.Attention is now focused on whether Wi’s visit included coordination on a potential South Korea–Japan summit, as Prime Minister Takaichi is expected to attend the Asia-Pacific Economic Cooperation summit in Gyeongju next week.