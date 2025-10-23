President Lee Confident in S. Korea-US Tariff Negotiations

Photo : YONHAP News

President Lee Jae Myung has expressed confidence that South Korea and the U.S. will ultimately reach a "reasonable" outcome, acceptable to both sides, in their trade negotiations.Lee voiced optimism during an interview with CNN published on Thursday, stating that the two nations are allies who share common sense and rationality.When asked whether he expects the tariff negotiations to be concluded by the time U.S. President Donald Trump visits South Korea next week, Lee said the deal would take some time but emphasized that he trusts in the U.S.’s rationality and believes that a reasonable agreement is within reach.Presidential policy chief Kim Yong-beom and Industry Minister Kim Jung-kwan held tariff talks with U.S. Commerce Secretary Howard Lutnick in Washington on Wednesday.After the discussion, the top policy official said that Seoul and Washington have made “some progress” on the outstanding issues surrounding their trade agreement.