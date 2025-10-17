Menu Content

Search

Korean
Search

English

About KBS Go to KBS
Go Top

International

Foreign Minister: S. Korea to Begin Talks Soon with US on Revising Nuclear Energy Pact

Written: 2025-10-23 11:39:09Updated: 2025-10-23 11:51:53

Foreign Minister: S. Korea to Begin Talks Soon with US on Revising Nuclear Energy Pact

Photo : YONHAP News

Foreign Minister Cho Hyun said Thursday that South Korea will soon begin negotiations with the United States on revisions to the two nations' bilateral nuclear energy pact.

Cho made the remarks on the radio program Kim Jong-bae's Focus during a discussion about the deal known as the 123 Agreement, which permits South Korea to reprocess spent fuel from nuclear reactors only with U.S. consent and allows the enrichment of uranium up to 20% U-235 contingent on a separate bilateral arrangement.

Cho said that South Korea had pressed for more enrichment and reprocessing flexibility, that the United States had accepted its request, and that negotiations would begin soon.

Regarding defense cost-sharing arrangements, Cho said Washington had not requested that Seoul increase its share.

When asked whether a trade agreement with the U.S. could be announced at the Asia-Pacific Economic Cooperation (APEC) summit in Gyeongju, he emphasized that there is no fixed deadline for reaching a deal.
List

Editor's Pick

Close

This website uses cookies and other technology to enhance quality of service. Continuous usage of the website will be considered as giving consent to the application of such technology and the policy of KBS. For further details >