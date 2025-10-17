Menu Content

Minister: Asia-Pacific Countries to Bolster AI Policy Coordination, Endorse 'Incheon Plan' Roadmap

Written: 2025-10-23 13:38:54Updated: 2025-10-23 18:01:16

Photo : YONHAP News / Ministry of Economy and Finance

Twenty-one nations across the Asia-Pacific region have agreed to bolster policy coordination and cooperation in the era of artificial intelligence(AI).

Finance Minister Koo Yun-cheol said during a press briefing in Incheon on Thursday that the 2025 Asia-Pacific Economic Cooperation(APEC) Finance Ministers' Meeting and Structural Reform Meeting had been meaningful gatherings where South Korea had presented a new cooperative paradigm.

Ministers from the 21 APEC member states endorsed a new road map guiding the ministerial process over the next five years, dubbed the "Incheon Plan," which is structured around innovation, finance, fiscal policy, and access and opportunity for all.

The road map includes South Korea's proposed AI paradigm shift and the establishment of an innovative ecosystem on its agenda.

During the Structural Reform Meeting, the ministers adopted a joint statement regarding digital technological innovation, including AI.
