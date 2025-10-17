Menu Content

Search

Korean
Search

English

About KBS Go to KBS
Go Top

Domestic

LG Uplus Reports Suspected Data Breach, Claims Active Response to 'Hacking'

Written: 2025-10-23 14:35:11Updated: 2025-10-23 15:48:39

LG Uplus Reports Suspected Data Breach, Claims Active Response to 'Hacking'

Photo : YONHAP News

LG Uplus, one of the nation's major mobile carriers, has reported a possible data breach.

The company said Thursday that the announcement was a follow-up to LG Uplus President Hong Bum-shik's statement during a parliamentary audit two days earlier that he would report a suspected incident to the Korea Internet and Security Agency.

On the stand, Hong said it had been his understanding that the company was required to make a report only after confirming a cyber infringement.

In Thursday's statement, LG Uplus said it decided to report the case not because it had verified the existence of a data breach, but to respond proactively to evidence of a possible case, hoping to ease public concern and clear up misunderstandings.

Earlier, U.S. cybersecurity outlet Phrack reported that a hacking group had infiltrated LG Uplus' internal network and seized data from eight-thousand-938 servers, 42-thousand-256 accounts and 167 employees.

Following an internal inspection, LG Uplus notified the Ministry of Science and ICT in August that it had found no evidence of a data breach.
List

Editor's Pick

Close

This website uses cookies and other technology to enhance quality of service. Continuous usage of the website will be considered as giving consent to the application of such technology and the policy of KBS. For further details >