LG Uplus Reports Suspected Data Breach, Claims Active Response to 'Hacking'

Photo : YONHAP News

LG Uplus, one of the nation's major mobile carriers, has reported a possible data breach.The company said Thursday that the announcement was a follow-up to LG Uplus President Hong Bum-shik's statement during a parliamentary audit two days earlier that he would report a suspected incident to the Korea Internet and Security Agency.On the stand, Hong said it had been his understanding that the company was required to make a report only after confirming a cyber infringement.In Thursday's statement, LG Uplus said it decided to report the case not because it had verified the existence of a data breach, but to respond proactively to evidence of a possible case, hoping to ease public concern and clear up misunderstandings.Earlier, U.S. cybersecurity outlet Phrack reported that a hacking group had infiltrated LG Uplus' internal network and seized data from eight-thousand-938 servers, 42-thousand-256 accounts and 167 employees.Following an internal inspection, LG Uplus notified the Ministry of Science and ICT in August that it had found no evidence of a data breach.