Vehicles to Come with Pedal Mix-Up Prevention Device Starting 2029

Photo : YONHAP News

Starting in 2029, newly manufactured and imported vehicles in South Korea will be required to include a pedal misapplication prevention device.The transport ministry said it will open public comment for a partial revision to its Regulations for Performance and Safety Standards of Motor Vehicle and Vehicle Parts on Friday.Starting January 1, 2029, passenger vehicles will be required to include a system that curbs acceleration when a driver unintentionally hits the accelerator with obstacles within one to one-point-five meters of the vehicle's front or back.Trucks, vans and other vehicles with a maximum load capacity of three-point-five tons will be subject to the change starting January 1, 2030.Eligible systems must be capable of restricting the vehicle output when the driver attempts sudden acceleration while at a stop, or when blocked by nearby obstacles.The amendment also mandates that electric vehicles display their remaining battery life, a move expected to enhance consumer confidence and vitalize the used battery industry.