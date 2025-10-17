Menu Content

Vehicles to Come with Pedal Mix-Up Prevention Device Starting 2029

Written: 2025-10-23 14:59:42Updated: 2025-10-23 15:40:22

Photo : YONHAP News

Starting in 2029, newly manufactured and imported vehicles in South Korea will be required to include a pedal misapplication prevention device.

The transport ministry said it will open public comment for a partial revision to its Regulations for Performance and Safety Standards of Motor Vehicle and Vehicle Parts on Friday.

Starting January 1, 2029, passenger vehicles will be required to include a system that curbs acceleration when a driver unintentionally hits the accelerator with obstacles within one to one-point-five meters of the vehicle's front or back.

Trucks, vans and other vehicles with a maximum load capacity of three-point-five tons will be subject to the change starting January 1, 2030.

Eligible systems must be capable of restricting the vehicle output when the driver attempts sudden acceleration while at a stop, or when blocked by nearby obstacles.

The amendment also mandates that electric vehicles display their remaining battery life, a move expected to enhance consumer confidence and vitalize the used battery industry.
