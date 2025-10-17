Apartment Prices in Seoul Continue to Rise Despite Gov't Curbs on Real Estate

Photo : YONHAP News

Apartment prices in Seoul posted their largest weekly growth after the government announced its latest real estate measures on October 15.According to the weekly apartment price trend report released by the Korea Real Estate Board on Thursday, as of Monday, marking the third week of the month, sale prices of apartments in the capital city rose zero-point-five percent from the previous week.This marks the highest weekly jump since the government announced housing policy changes in 2013.According to the weekly data, apartment prices in September rose zero-point-09 percent in the second week, then by zero-point-12 percent in the third week and zero-point-19 percent in the fourth week, then accumulated zero-point-five percent in the first two weeks of October, marking steady growth.The board analyzed that overall, apartment prices throughout Seoul have risen along with sale inquiries and transactions centering on major housing complexes in favorable areas and around subway stations and other transportation hubs.In particular, the Seongdong, Gangdong and Gwangjin districts of Seoul saw weekly price jumps of more than one percent, and nearby cities like Gwacheon, Bundang and Seongnam in Gyeonggi Province also showed their highest increases ever, topping one percent.Earlier this month, the government announced new real estate rules classifying all of Seoul and parts of Gyeonggi as regulated zones, broadening the reach of its land transaction permit system, mandating government approval for property sales.