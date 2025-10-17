Gov’t Begins Accepting COVID-19 Vaccine Injury Claims under Special Act

Photo : YONHAP News

The Special Act on COVID-19 Vaccination Damage Compensation came into force on Thursday, providing a mechanism to compensate those who suffered adverse health effects after being vaccinated during the pandemic.The Korea Disease Control and Prevention Agency(KDCA) announced that it had formed compensation and reexamination committees to handle related claims.Under the legislation, compensation claims can be submitted for cases of illness, disability, death and other adverse reactions caused by COVID-19 shots administered in South Korea between February 21, 2021, and June 30, 2024.Those who previously applied for COVID-19 vaccine damage compensation under the Infectious Disease Prevention Act can apply for reconsideration under the new regulation, regardless of whether they were previously compensated or not.This means that applicants whose initial compensation claims were denied may now qualify for payments, and compensation recipients who are unsatisfied with previous payouts may seek new judgment from the newly formed committees.Individuals who previously applied for compensation can apply for reconsideration until October 23, 2026.KDCA Commissioner Lim Seung-kwan said the agency will do its best to ensure that people who participated in the national vaccination campaign to overcome the COVID-19 crisis receive due compensation and support in accordance with the law.