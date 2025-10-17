US, China to Hold 5th High-Level Trade Talks in Malaysia Ahead of APEC Summit

Photo : YONHAP News

The United States and China will hold a fifth round of high-level trade talks in Malaysia from October 24 to 27 ahead of next week’s Asia-Pacific Economic Cooperation(APEC) summit in Gyeongju.China’s commerce ministry said Vice Premier He Lifeng will lead the Chinese delegation, and Treasury Secretary Scott Bessent and U.S. Trade Representative Jamieson Greer are expected to represent the U.S. side.The two sides will discuss “key issues in bilateral economic and trade relations,” following agreements made this year, according to a ministry statement.The meeting comes as both countries continue to impose tariffs and export controls on each other, with trade tensions intensifying over advanced technology and semiconductor access.Previous rounds took place in Geneva, London, Stockholm and Madrid, signaling both sides’ commitment to maintaining dialogue despite the dispute.This week’s talks are expected to set the groundwork for a possible meeting between Presidents Donald Trump and Xi Jinping during the week of the APEC summit, where trade and supply chain resilience are likely to top the agenda.