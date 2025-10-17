Menu Content

Economy

Stocks End 6-Day Rally on Profit Taking

Written: 2025-10-23 17:27:56Updated: 2025-10-23 17:57:33

Photo : YONHAP News

Seoul shares closed lower Thursday, snapping a six-day record-setting rally, as investors cashed in on recent gains.

The benchmark Korea Composite Stock Price Index(KOSPI) lost 38-point-12 points, or zero-point-98 percent, on Thursday to close at three-thousand-845-point-56.

During intraday trading, the main bourse briefly topped the 39-hundred mark for the first time before retreating as investors took profit.

Most major sectors finished lower.

Semiconductor stocks, which had led recent gains, took a breather. Samsung Electronics and SK hynix fell two-point-13 percent and zero-point-62 percent, respectively.

Automakers retreated, with Hyundai Motor tumbling three-point-45 percent and Kia losing two-point-62 percent.

Hanwha Aerospace stood out as a major winner, rising four-point-17 percent.

The tech-heavy KOSDAQ fell seven-point-12 points, or zero-point-81 percent, to close at 872-point-03.

The South Korean won weakened against the U.S. dollar by nine-point-eight won to trade at one-thousand-439-point-six won as of 3:30 p.m.
