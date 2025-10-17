Stocks End 6-Day Rally on Profit Taking

Photo : YONHAP News

Seoul shares closed lower Thursday, snapping a six-day record-setting rally, as investors cashed in on recent gains.The benchmark Korea Composite Stock Price Index(KOSPI) lost 38-point-12 points, or zero-point-98 percent, on Thursday to close at three-thousand-845-point-56.During intraday trading, the main bourse briefly topped the 39-hundred mark for the first time before retreating as investors took profit.Most major sectors finished lower.Semiconductor stocks, which had led recent gains, took a breather. Samsung Electronics and SK hynix fell two-point-13 percent and zero-point-62 percent, respectively.Automakers retreated, with Hyundai Motor tumbling three-point-45 percent and Kia losing two-point-62 percent.Hanwha Aerospace stood out as a major winner, rising four-point-17 percent.The tech-heavy KOSDAQ fell seven-point-12 points, or zero-point-81 percent, to close at 872-point-03.The South Korean won weakened against the U.S. dollar by nine-point-eight won to trade at one-thousand-439-point-six won as of 3:30 p.m.