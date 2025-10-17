Cambodian Police Arrest 57 South Koreans in New Online Scam Crackdown

Photo : YONHAP News

Cambodian authorities arrested an additional 57 South Koreans and 29 Chinese nationals in another raid targeting online scam operations on the outskirts of Phnom Penh, officials said on Thursday.The Cambodian Committee for Countering Online Scams(CCOS) said police had seized 126 computers and 30 mobile phones during the operation, which it described as part of a broader effort to dismantle transnational fraud networks.The arrests come just days after 64 South Koreans, who had been detained in earlier raids, were repatriated on a chartered flight following joint coordination between Seoul and Phnom Penh.Those detained are accused of working in criminal compounds, where victims are coerced into voice phishing and romance scams under exploitative conditions.The crackdown follows the death of a South Korean student who was allegedly tortured at one such compound, prompting Seoul to dispatch a joint response team led by 2nd Vice Foreign Minister Kim Jin-a to coordinate with Cambodian authorities.Both governments have since agreed to form a bilateral task force to combat online fraud, kidnapping and forced confinement cases linked to scam networks.