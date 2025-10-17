Rain to Continue on East Coast, Mild Weather to Persist through Friday

Photo : YONHAP News

Rainfall along South Korea’s east coast will continue through Friday, with Gangwon Province’s Yeongdong region expecting the heaviest showers.Up to 100 millimeters of rain is forecast for northern Yeongdong, 20–80 millimeters for central and southern Yeongdong, and five to 20 millimeters for parts of the Gyeongbuk coast and northeastern mountains.Elsewhere, skies will stay mostly clear before cloud cover increases later in the day, but dense morning fog is expected in inland areas of the Chungcheong region and the south.Morning temperatures will range from eight to 15 degrees Celsius, with Seoul's dropping as low as eleven degrees, and daytime highs will stay between 13 and 24 degrees, similar to Thursday’s.The Korea Meteorological Administration said the country will remain warmer than usual through the weekend before a cold front moves in early next week, sending temperatures sharply lower.Waves will reach two to four meters in the East Sea, southern waters near Jeju and southeastern offshore zones, with high swells continuing along the east coast.