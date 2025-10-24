Menu Content

White House: Trump to Hold Talks with Lee in S. Korea Next Wednesday

Written: 2025-10-24 08:01:53Updated: 2025-10-24 17:54:11

White House: Trump to Hold Talks with Lee in S. Korea Next Wednesday

Photo : YONHAP News

U.S. President Donald Trump will meet with South Korean President Lee Jae Myung in South Korea next Wednesday as part of his upcoming trip to Asia.

White House Press Secretary Karoline Leavitt told reporters in a press briefing Thursday that Trump plans to hold talks with Lee on Wednesday and with Chinese President Xi Jinping the following day.

This will be the second meeting between Trump and Lee following their first summit in Washington in August, shortly after Lee’s inauguration.

Leavitt added that Trump will travel to Malaysia and Japan before arriving in Busan, where he will meet Lee, deliver a keynote address at the Asia-Pacific Economic Cooperation(APEC) CEO luncheon and attend a U.S.-APEC leaders’ working dinner.

Though Leavitt said the talks would take place in Busan, South Korean government officials familiar with the plans said the meeting will likely take place in Gyeongju, the APEC summit's host city.

Trump is expected to return to the United States on Thursday after he meets with Xi.
