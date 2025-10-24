President Lee Says S. Korea Carefully Reviewing US Tariff Talks' Impact on S. Korean Financial Market

Photo : Yonhap / Presidential Office

President Lee Jae Myung said South Korea is carefully reviewing the potential impact of tariff talks with the United States on its financial markets and seeking ways to maximize mutual benefits in the ongoing negotiations.Lee made the remarks in a written interview with the Singaporean newspaper The Straits Times that was published on Friday.The paper reported that Lee is working to find common ground with the U.S. ahead of his Gyeongju meeting with U.S. President Donald Trump scheduled for Wednesday, but is cautious about imposing artificial deadlines on the trade talks.On relations with China amid bilateral tensions, Lee said South Korea must act based on national interests, considering both competitive and cooperative factors.Lee also urged restraint regarding recent anti-China protests in South Korea, saying such actions only fuel distrust between neighboring countries.The interview marked the 50th anniversary of diplomatic relations between South Korea and Singapore.