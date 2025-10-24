Trump to Hold Summits with Xi, Lee amid Rising Tensions

Photo : YONHAP News

Anchor: The stage is set for a possible trade deal between the United States and China with the announcement of a summit in South Korea next week between the leaders of the two nations. U.S. President Donald Trump and Chinese President Xi Jinping are scheduled to meet on Thursday ahead of the Asia-Pacific Economic Cooperation summit, during the first Asian visit of Trump's second term. Trump has a packed schedule in the lead-up to the high-profile meeting, which includes diplomatic engagements with the leaders of Malaysia, Japan and South Korea.Kim Bum-soo has more.Report:[Sound bite: White House Press Secretary Karoline Leavitt]“On Wednesday morning local time, the President will fly to Busan… “The climax of U.S. President Donald Trump's upcoming Asia tour is the last stop, South Korea, where all eyes are on whether the U.S. and China can reach a truce amid heightened trade tensions.White House Press Secretary Karoline Leavitt confirmed Thursday that Trump plans to meet Chinese President Xi Jinping in South Korea, the host of this year's Asia-Pacific Economic Cooperation summit.[Sound bite: White House Press Secretary Karoline Leavitt]"On Thursday morning, local time, President Trump will participate in a bilateral meeting with President Xi of the People's Republic of China before departing to return home to Washington, D.C."Raising their friction to another level, Beijing recently announced restrictions on rare earth mineral exports, and Trump responded by threatening to impose massive tariffs on China.Trump's visit to South Korea also comes amid ongoing efforts to finalize a bilateral trade deal between Seoul and Washington by the date of the South Korea-U.S. summit, which is scheduled for Wednesday.The United States tentatively agreed in July to reduce its reciprocal tariffs on South Korean imports from 25 percent to 15 percent in exchange for an investment pledge, worth 350 billion dollars, from its Asian ally.Trump is expected to return to the U.S. on Thursday after his meeting with Xi.However, experts have not ruled out the possibility of another surprise meeting between Trump and North Korean leader Kim Jong-un at the inter-Korean border before the U.S. president leaves the Korean Peninsula.The United Nations Command and the South Korean government announced Tuesday that they would suspend unification ministry-run trips to the border area of Panmunjom between October 31 and November 1.Kim Bum-soo, KBS World Radio News.