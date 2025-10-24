No-Fly Zones Declared around APEC Summit Venue, Gimhae Airport

Photo : YONHAP News

A no-fly zone will be enforced around the venue of the 2025 Asia-Pacific Economic Cooperation(APEC) Summit in Gyeongju and nearby Gimhae International Airport, where global leaders will arrive and depart.The Ministry of Land, Infrastructure and Transport announced Friday that the restrictions are an attempt to ensure the security of the summit.The restrictions will take effect at 12 a.m. Monday at the summit venue and 12 a.m. Wednesday at Gimhae Airport, and both will remain in place until 11:59 p.m. next Sunday.During this period, all aircraft, including drones and ultralight aircraft, are prohibited from operating within the no-fly zones, except for scheduled passenger flights, emergency response missions, disaster relief operations and military or police flights on urgent duties.Within three-point-seven kilometers of the venue and nine-point-three kilometers of the airport, only scheduled passenger flights and aircraft on urgent or operational duties are allowed.