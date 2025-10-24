Menu Content

Economy

Finance Minister Vows Swift Response to FX Market Volatility

Written: 2025-10-24 11:27:06Updated: 2025-10-24 15:26:51

Photo : YONHAP News

The government plans to closely monitor the foreign exchange market and take swift measures when necessary due to heightened global uncertainty.

Finance Minister Koo Yun-cheol made the remarks on Friday during a meeting with Bank of Korea Gov. Rhee Chang-yong and the heads of the Financial Services Commission and the Financial Supervisory Service.

The finance minister said that volatility in the foreign exchange market continues to rise amid U.S.-China trade tensions and fiscal and political risks in countries such as France and Japan.

Attendees said the domestic economy is showing signs of improvement, citing the effects of the supplementary budget, improved consumer sentiment and stronger-than-expected exports.

They also said the domestic financial market is generally stable and that policy measures such as revisions to the Commercial Act and the “one-strike-out” rule on unfair trading, along with expectations of semiconductor recovery, are attracting foreign investment, pushing the benchmark Korea Composite Stock Price Index to record highs.

The officials did note signs of overheating in the real estate market and called for the expansion of the housing supply and management of demand.
