President Lee to Hold Summit Talks with Trump, Xi Next Week

Photo : YONHAP News

President Lee Jae Myung will hold summit talks with U.S. President Donald Trump and Chinese President Xi Jinping next week in Gyeongju, the host city of the Asia-Pacific Economic Cooperation(APEC) summit.National Security Adviser Wi Sung-lac said on Friday that Lee will meet Trump on Wednesday afternoon and Xi on Saturday of next week and that both Trump and Xi will pay state visits to South Korea.Wi said that Lee will chair the APEC summit set for next Friday and Saturday and deliver an address at the opening ceremony of the APEC CEO Summit next Wednesday morning. He will then participate in various events related to Trump’s state visit in the afternoon.On Thursday, Lee will hold separate bilateral discussions with the leaders of various nations ahead of the APEC summit, with Canadian Prime Minister Mark Carney scheduled to arrive in South Korea for an official visit.The security adviser said that preparations are also underway for talks between Lee and Japan’s new prime minister, Sanae Takaichi, during the APEC gathering, with the summit likely to take place on Thursday.