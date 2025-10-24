S. Korean Delegation Returns from Tariff Talks with US, Thorny Issues Remain

Photo : YONHAP News

Anchor: A South Korean delegation returned from the U.S. early Friday following last-minute trade negotiations before U.S. President Donald Trump visits South Korea ahead of the Asia-Pacific Economic Cooperation summit next week. The officials said that though some progress was made, key issues remain unresolved.Choi You Sun reports.Report: With days to go before U.S. President Donald Trump visits South Korea ahead of next week's Asia-Pacific Economic Cooperation(APEC) summit in Gyeongju, Seoul officials returned from the United States early Friday after last-ditch tariff negotiationsDeclining to disclose specifics of the negotiation, the delegation said progress had been made in some aspects of the agreement, but that the two sides remained at odds on key issues.Industry Minister Kim Jung-kwan said several thorny issues have yet to be settled but pledged to do his best, until the very end, to finalize a deal.Amid anticipation that a deal would be reached ahead of the APEC summit, Director of National Policy Kim Yong-beom said there still is a long way to go but that negotiations can sometimes move rapidly at the last minute.The Trump administration has taken a step back from its demand that Seoul make its pledged investment worth 350 billion U.S. dollars in cash, but it continues to demand that a considerable amount be delivered in cash, rather than as a guarantee or loan.Although Seoul would reduce its burden by investing divided amounts over a long period, Washington reportedly wants the funds paid within Trump's presidential term. The European Union and Japan have agreed to complete their investments by 2029.Seoul and Washington have effectively wrapped up their face-to-face negotiations ahead of Trump's upcoming visit.Whether a trade deal will be finalized next week is now up to Trump and President Lee Jae Myung.Choi You Sun, KBS World Radio News.