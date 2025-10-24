President Lee to Hold Summit Talks with Trump, Xi Next Week

Photo : YONHAP News

Anchor: President Lee Jae Myung will hold summit talks with U.S. President Donald Trump and Chinese President Xi Jinping next week in Gyeongju, the host city of the Asia-Pacific Economic Cooperation(APEC) summit. National Security Adviser Wi Sung-lac said on Friday that Lee will meet Trump on Wednesday afternoon and Xi on Saturday of next week and that both Trump and Xi will pay state visits to South Korea.Monica Chin has the details.Report: U.S. President Donald Trump and Chinese President Xi Jinping will both pay state visits to South Korea ahead of the Asia-Pacific Economic Cooperation(APEC) summit next week.The South Korean presidential office's national security adviser on Friday announced a series of high-profile diplomatic engagements in the nation's southeastern city of Gyeongju.[Sound bite: Presidential National Security Adviser Wi Sung-lac (Korean-English)][The president will begin] his APEC itinerary on the morning of October 29 by participating, as a special speaker, in the opening ceremony of the APEC CEO Summit. In the afternoon, he will attend various events related to U.S. President Trump's state visit to South Korea, including the South Korea-U.S. summit. (...)""On the afternoon of November 1, there will be various events in Gyeongju, in accordance with Chinese President Xi Jinping's state visit to Korea, including the South Korea-China summit. President Lee will then travel from Gyeongju to Seoul that evening and meet with the Singaporean prime minister in Seoul the following day, November 2."On the sidelines of the summit, Lee is also scheduled to hold bilateral meetings with leaders from Canada, Singapore and the United Arab Emirates.The security adviser said that preparations are also underway for talks between Lee and Japan’s newly sworn-in prime minister, Sanae Takaichi, which are likely to take place on Thursday at the APEC venue.This year's APEC gathering will focus on emerging challenges, including artificial intelligence and demographic shifts.Presidential National Security Adviser Wi Sung-lac said that efforts are underway to adopt a joint declaration at the conclusion of the multilateral gathering.Monica Chin, KBS World Radio News.